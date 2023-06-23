American Eagle Outfitters Inc.: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -31.30% from 52-Week Low

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $17.09 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $9.46 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of AEO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s current trading price is -31.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.10%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $9.46 and $17.09. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.55 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.43 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.35B and boasts a workforce of 8000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.37, with a change in price of -3.92. Similarly, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. recorded 4,259,527 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.03%.

AEO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AEO stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

AEO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. over the past 50 days is 39.51%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 71.31%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 68.66% and 63.48%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AEO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -15.90%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -19.09%. The price of AEO leaped by -0.34% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.17%.