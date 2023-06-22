YPF’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 68.12% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 106.83%. The price of YPF fallen by 42.92% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 24.60%.

The present stock price for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is $15.45. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $15.47 after an opening price of $14.53. The stock briefly fell to $14.4701 before ending the session at $14.54.

The market performance of YPF Sociedad Anonima’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $14.80 on 06/21/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $2.82 on 07/21/22.

52-week price history of YPF Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. YPF Sociedad Anonima’s current trading price is 4.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 447.87%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.82 and $14.80. The YPF Sociedad Anonima’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 3.99 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.88 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 57.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.40B and boasts a workforce of 22032 employees.

YPF Sociedad Anonima: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating YPF Sociedad Anonima as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.48, with a change in price of +3.43. Similarly, YPF Sociedad Anonima recorded 2,176,699 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.54%.

YPF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YPF stands at 0.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

YPF Stock Stochastic Average

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 99.60%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 99.59%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.82% and 95.23%, respectively.