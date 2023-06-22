TransCode Therapeutics Inc.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 2.30M Market Cap

The present stock price for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) is $2.54. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.72 after an opening price of $2.64. The stock briefly fell to $2.60 before ending the session at $2.71.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $31.60 on 08/05/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $2.47 on 06/22/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of RNAZ Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -91.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.47 to $31.60. In the Healthcare sector, the TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.57 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.18 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -62.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.30M and boasts a workforce of 19 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.26, with a change in price of -12.74. Similarly, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. recorded 195,644 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.27%.

RNAZ Stock Stochastic Average

Today, TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 1.86%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.37%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 3.72% and 2.97% respectively.

RNAZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -81.13% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -72.13%. The price of RNAZ leaped by -52.81% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.30%.