The Home Depot Inc.: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -12.95% from 52-Week Low

The stock of The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is currently priced at $302.29. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $303.5663 after opening at $302.87. The day’s lowest price was $300.1764 before the stock closed at $300.70.

The market performance of The Home Depot Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $347.25 on 12/13/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $264.51 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of HD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. The Home Depot Inc.’s current trading price is -12.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.28%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $264.51 to $347.25. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the The Home Depot Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.8 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.4.35 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 303.97B and boasts a workforce of 471600 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 297.22, with a change in price of -14.91. Similarly, The Home Depot Inc. recorded 4,255,330 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.71%.

Examining HD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HD stands at 116.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 113.02.

HD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for The Home Depot Inc. over the last 50 days is 85.46%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 83.85%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.99% and 80.65%, respectively.

HD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -4.30% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.74%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HD has fallen by 4.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.86%.