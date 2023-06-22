The Future of Equitable Holdings Inc.: Analyzing EQH

The current stock price for Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) is $26.22. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $26.50 after opening at $26.18. It dipped to a low of $26.01 before ultimately closing at $26.28.

In terms of market performance, Equitable Holdings Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $33.24 on 02/16/23, while the lowest value was $21.89 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of EQH Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -21.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.78%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $21.89 and $33.24. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.07 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.41 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.43B and boasts a workforce of 8200 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.01, with a change in price of -5.08. Similarly, Equitable Holdings Inc. recorded 3,323,474 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.23%.

EQH Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EQH stands at 5.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.06.

EQH Stock Stochastic Average

Equitable Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 77.88%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 61.86%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.65% and 67.55%, respectively.

EQH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -8.64% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -8.99%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EQH has fallen by 7.02%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.32%.