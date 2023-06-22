The Allstate Corporation Inc. (ALL) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -20.55%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -17.88%. The price of ALL decreased -8.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.04%.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) current stock price is $107.73. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $108.59 after opening at $108.20. The stock’s lowest point was $105.54 before it closed at $108.61.

The Allstate Corporation’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $142.15 on 01/10/23, and the lowest price during that time was $103.20, recorded on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of ALL Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. The Allstate Corporation’s current trading price is -24.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.39%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $103.20 and $142.15. The Financial sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 4.04 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.9 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 28.16B and boasts a workforce of 54000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for The Allstate Corporation

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating The Allstate Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 118.31, with a change in price of -20.87. Similarly, The Allstate Corporation recorded 1,966,853 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.23%.

ALL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALL stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.54.

ALL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The Allstate Corporation over the past 50 days is 12.91%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 16.76%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 23.62% and 29.15%, respectively, over the past 20 days.