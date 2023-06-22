The AES Corporation: -29.81% Growth from 52-Week Low, Yet Analysts Divided

The stock price for The AES Corporation (AES) currently stands at $20.98. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $21.164 after starting at $20.91. The stock’s lowest price was $20.705 before closing at $21.01.

The AES Corporation experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $29.89 on 12/13/22 and the lowest value was $18.90 on 07/15/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of AES Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. The AES Corporation’s current trading price is -29.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.01%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $18.90 and $29.89. In the Utilities sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.92 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.77 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

The AES Corporation (AES) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.14B and boasts a workforce of 9100 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for The AES Corporation

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating The AES Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.35, with a change in price of -6.64. Similarly, The AES Corporation recorded 5,288,192 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.04%.

Examining AES’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AES stands at 16.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 14.83.

AES Stock Stochastic Average

The AES Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 23.49%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 67.91%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 73.95% and 80.76%, respectively.

AES Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -27.05%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -25.97%. The price of AES fallen by 0.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.72%.