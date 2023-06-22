RBT: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -78.09%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -79.79%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RBT has leaped by -45.07%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.09%.

At present, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has a stock price of $0.39. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.4348 after an opening price of $0.42. The day’s lowest price was $0.39, and it closed at $0.42.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $10.50 on 07/29/22 and the lowest value was $0.25 on 06/06/23.

52-week price history of RBT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -96.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.25 and $10.50. The Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 0.68 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 0.75 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -55.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 80.19M and boasts a workforce of 434 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7502, with a change in price of -1.5800. Similarly, Rubicon Technologies Inc. recorded 547,845 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -80.20%.

RBT Stock Stochastic Average

Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 25.28%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 25.28%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 28.25% and 29.49%, respectively.