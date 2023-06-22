Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Passage Bio Inc.’s current trading price is -69.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -3.01%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.90 and $2.84 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.64 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.2 million over the last three months.

At present, Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) has a stock price of $0.87. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.9101 after an opening price of $0.91. The day’s lowest price was $0.82, and it closed at $0.93.

Passage Bio Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $2.84 on 06/24/22 and the lowest value was $0.90 on 06/21/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 47.06M and boasts a workforce of 85 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1118, with a change in price of -0.6569. Similarly, Passage Bio Inc. recorded 190,925 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.93%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PASG stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PASG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Passage Bio Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 15.62%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 19.67%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 21.99% and 26.04%, respectively.

PASG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -36.73%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -27.24%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PASG has leaped by -11.81%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.82%.