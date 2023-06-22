Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s current trading price is 9.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 132.78%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.90 and $4.05 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.61 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.41 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) currently stands at $4.43. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $4.46 after starting at $4.02. The stock’s lowest price was $4.02 before closing at $3.99.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $4.05 on 06/21/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.90 on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 348.55M and boasts a workforce of 1023 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.76, with a change in price of +0.75. Similarly, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. recorded 429,914 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.38%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OSG stands at 1.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.17.

OSG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 97.17%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 96.55%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.46% and 71.15%, respectively.

OSG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 53.29%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 57.09%. The price of OSG fallen by 12.15% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.77%.