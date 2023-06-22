ONCS’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -88.39% – Time to Invest?

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -88.39% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -88.59%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ONCS has leaped by -62.77%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -56.12%.

The stock of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) is currently priced at $0.20. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.2089 after opening at $0.2089. The day’s lowest price was $0.1872 before the stock closed at $0.21.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $20.68 on 06/27/22 and a low of $0.18 for the same time frame on 06/15/23.

52-week price history of ONCS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s current trading price is -99.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.18 and $20.68. The OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.2 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.01 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -89.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.15M and boasts a workforce of 40 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2559, with a change in price of -1.9649. Similarly, OncoSec Medical Incorporated recorded 1,897,883 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -90.97%.

ONCS Stock Stochastic Average

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 1.34%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 4.33%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.77% and 9.36%, respectively.