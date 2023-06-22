NTCO’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 66.05% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 91.22%. The price of NTCO fallen by 36.43% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 11.30%.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) has a current stock price of $7.19. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $7.29 after opening at $6.86. The stock’s low for the day was $6.85, and it eventually closed at $6.63.

Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $7.36 on 08/08/22, and the lowest price during that time was $3.61, recorded on 12/19/22.

52-week price history of NTCO Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s current trading price is -2.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 99.17%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $3.61 and $7.36. The shares of the Consumer Defensive sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.65 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 1.14 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 44.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.06B.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Natura &Co Holding S.A.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Natura &Co Holding S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.34, with a change in price of +2.06. Similarly, Natura &Co Holding S.A. recorded 1,090,056 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +40.16%.

NTCO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Natura &Co Holding S.A. over the last 50 days is presently at 96.91%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 95.02%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 87.94% and 87.91%, respectively.