Hyzon Motors Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 200.26M Market Cap

Currently, the stock price of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is $0.77. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.7784 after opening at $0.71. The stock touched a low of $0.69 before closing at $0.72.

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $4.53 on 08/04/22, with the lowest value being $0.45 on 05/19/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of HYZN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Hyzon Motors Inc.’s current trading price is -82.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.44%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.45 and $4.53. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.99 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.48 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 200.26M and boasts a workforce of 330 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Hyzon Motors Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Hyzon Motors Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0011, with a change in price of -1.2685. Similarly, Hyzon Motors Inc. recorded 1,411,379 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -62.18%.

HYZN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HYZN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HYZN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Hyzon Motors Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 68.40%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 89.71%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 78.81% and 75.68%, respectively.

HYZN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -50.23%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -58.96%. The price of HYZN fallen by 59.96% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.76%.