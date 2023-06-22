Hyperfine Inc. Inc. (HYPR) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 176.19% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 189.13%. The price of HYPR fallen by 81.25% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 16.00%.

The present stock price for Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) is $2.32. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.68 after an opening price of $2.17. The stock briefly fell to $2.13 before ending the session at $2.13.

Hyperfine Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.78 on 06/29/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.68 on 11/29/22.

52-week price history of HYPR Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Hyperfine Inc.’s current trading price is -16.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 241.18%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.68 and $2.78. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 2.51 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.2 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 49.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 157.09M and boasts a workforce of 136 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.46, with a change in price of +1.47. Similarly, Hyperfine Inc. recorded 964,590 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +172.94%.

HYPR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HYPR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HYPR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Hyperfine Inc. over the last 50 days is 76.16%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 72.93%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 87.66% and 92.46%, respectively.