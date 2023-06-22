Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Graphex Group Limited’s current trading price is -63.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 106.25%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.80 and $4.50. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.67 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 31190.0 over the last 3 months.

Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) stock is currently valued at $1.65. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.81 after opening at $1.81. The stock briefly dropped to $1.53 before ultimately closing at $1.48.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of Graphex Group Limited’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $4.50 on 08/22/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.80 on 10/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 57.73M and boasts a workforce of 408 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4039, with a change in price of -0.0300. Similarly, Graphex Group Limited recorded 49,359 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.79%.

GRFX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Graphex Group Limited over the last 50 days is 80.25%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 79.75%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 88.85% and 88.15%, respectively.

GRFX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 47.32%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 37.50%. The price of GRFX increased 36.36% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 50.00%.