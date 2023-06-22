Expensify Inc. (EXFY) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Expensify Inc.’s current trading price is -67.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.09%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $5.67 and $25.39. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 1.25 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.43 million over the last three months.

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) current stock price is $8.17. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $8.245 after opening at $8.00. The stock’s lowest point was $7.78 before it closed at $7.66.

Expensify Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $25.39 on 08/11/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $5.67 on 05/11/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 653.85M and boasts a workforce of 138 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Expensify Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Expensify Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.96, with a change in price of -1.80. Similarly, Expensify Inc. recorded 409,093 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.05%.

How EXFY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EXFY stands at 0.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

EXFY Stock Stochastic Average

Expensify Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 82.78%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 96.64%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.78% and 88.34%, respectively.

EXFY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -7.47%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -14.27%. The price of EXFY increased 25.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.72%.