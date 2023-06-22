Darden Restaurants Inc. Inc. (DRI) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 19.01%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 18.90%. The price of DRI increased 2.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.80%.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) current stock price is $164.62. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $167.774 after opening at $165.41. The stock’s lowest point was $165.05 before it closed at $166.41.

Darden Restaurants Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $168.98 on 06/15/23, and the lowest price during that time was $111.38, recorded on 06/30/22.

52-week price history of DRI Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s current trading price is -2.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.80%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $111.38 and $168.98. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.06 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.32 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.23B and boasts a workforce of 178956 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc.

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating Darden Restaurants Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 152.85, with a change in price of +15.91. Similarly, Darden Restaurants Inc. recorded 1,316,837 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.72%.

DRI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DRI stands at 0.98. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.97.

DRI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Darden Restaurants Inc. over the past 50 days is 79.64%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 57.19%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 68.34% and 71.43%, respectively, over the past 20 days.