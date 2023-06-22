D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current trading price is -87.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 318.98%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.40 and $13.23. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 1.99 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.71 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is $1.66. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.78 after opening at $1.78. It dipped to a low of $1.63 before ultimately closing at $1.86.

In terms of market performance, D-Wave Quantum Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 201.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 224.55M and boasts a workforce of 215 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9163, with a change in price of +0.4400. Similarly, D-Wave Quantum Inc. recorded 3,811,496 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +36.07%.

QBTS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for D-Wave Quantum Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 55.34%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 45.31%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.11% and 61.93%, respectively.

QBTS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 15.28% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -22.07%. Over the past 30 days, the price of QBTS has fallen by 242.90%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -20.57%.