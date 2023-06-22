Coty Inc. (COTY) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Coty Inc.’s current trading price is -1.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 101.62%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $6.19 and $12.64. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.07 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 5.05 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Coty Inc. (COTY) is $12.48. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $12.55 after opening at $12.19. The stock touched a low of $12.155 before closing at $12.21.

The stock market performance of Coty Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $12.64 on 04/20/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $6.19, recorded on 10/24/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Coty Inc. (COTY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.65B and boasts a workforce of 11012 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.42, with a change in price of +2.52. Similarly, Coty Inc. recorded 5,615,002 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.30%.

How COTY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COTY stands at 1.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.17.

COTY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Coty Inc. over the last 50 days is at 92.27%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 96.46%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.70% and 93.16%, respectively.

COTY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 45.79%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 57.18%. The price of COTY fallen by 11.03% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.23%.