Compugen Ltd. Inc. (CGEN) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 59.28% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 41.23%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CGEN has fallen by 50.00%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.79%.

The stock of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is currently priced at $1.14. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.28 after opening at $1.26. The day’s lowest price was $1.05 before the stock closed at $1.29.

Compugen Ltd. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $2.36 on 07/08/22 and the lowest value was $0.51 on 10/07/22.

52-week price history of CGEN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Compugen Ltd.’s current trading price is -51.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 123.53%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.51 and $2.36. The Compugen Ltd.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.78 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.44 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 44.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 100.98M and boasts a workforce of 69 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8226, with a change in price of +0.2689. Similarly, Compugen Ltd. recorded 438,908 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.87%.

CGEN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CGEN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CGEN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Compugen Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 62.75%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 49.30%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 67.35% and 75.33%, respectively.