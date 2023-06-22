CL Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The present stock price for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is $77.62. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $77.94 after an opening price of $77.63. The stock briefly fell to $77.22 before ending the session at $77.62.

In terms of market performance, Colgate-Palmolive Company had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $83.81 on 08/19/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $67.84 on 10/10/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of CL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s current trading price is -7.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.42%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $67.84 to $83.81. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Colgate-Palmolive Company’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.62 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.5.12 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 63.58B and boasts a workforce of 33800 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Colgate-Palmolive Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 75.58, with a change in price of +2.09. Similarly, Colgate-Palmolive Company recorded 4,906,778 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.77%.

CL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Colgate-Palmolive Company over the last 50 days is 42.62%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 78.49%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 67.02% and 60.83%, respectively.

CL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -1.48% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -0.18%. The price of CL leaped by -2.89% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.16%.