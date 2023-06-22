CCJ’s Market Whiplash: 38.29% YTD Rise, 16.46% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 38.29% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 44.40%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CCJ has fallen by 16.46%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.73%.

The stock of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is currently priced at $31.35. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $31.84 after opening at $31.74. The day’s lowest price was $31.325 before the stock closed at $31.95.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cameco Corporation experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $33.00 on 06/13/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $20.34 on 06/30/22.

52-week price history of CCJ Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Cameco Corporation’s current trading price is -4.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.13%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $20.34 and $33.00. The trading volume for the Energy sector company’s shares reached about 4.02 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 4.2 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.52B and boasts a workforce of 2095 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.40, with a change in price of +4.36. Similarly, Cameco Corporation recorded 4,471,211 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.15%.

CCJ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CCJ stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

CCJ Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Cameco Corporation over the last 50 days is 79.11%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 75.93%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 80.85% and 81.68%, respectively.