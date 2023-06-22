Can Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has a current stock price of $97.27. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $97.70 after opening at $96.19. The stock’s low for the day was $95.22, and it eventually closed at $97.35.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $97.70 on 06/21/23, with the lowest value being $31.09 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of RCL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s current trading price is -0.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 212.87%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $31.09 and $97.70. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.95 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.62 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 60.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.05B and boasts a workforce of 102500 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 72.66, with a change in price of +33.17. Similarly, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. recorded 3,707,754 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +51.98%.

RCL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RCL stands at 7.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 6.80.

RCL Stock Stochastic Average

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 98.12%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 96.63%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 98.10% and 96.79%, respectively.

RCL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 96.78% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 88.98%. The price of RCL fallen by 21.09% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.69%.