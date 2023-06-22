BOWL Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The present stock price for Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) is $11.85. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $11.895 after an opening price of $11.37. The stock briefly fell to $11.33 before ending the session at $11.78.

In terms of market performance, Bowlero Corp. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $17.45 on 03/09/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $9.90 on 06/29/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of BOWL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Bowlero Corp.’s current trading price is -32.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.75%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $9.90 to $17.45. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Bowlero Corp.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.93 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.75 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.12B and boasts a workforce of 2965 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Bowlero Corp.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Bowlero Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.27, with a change in price of -1.70. Similarly, Bowlero Corp. recorded 1,666,412 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.55%.

Examining BOWL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BOWL stands at 14.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 14.61.

BOWL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Bowlero Corp. over the last 50 days is 15.51%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 30.73%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 23.27% and 26.74%, respectively.

BOWL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -12.05% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -5.31%. The price of BOWL fallen by 0.47% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.31%.