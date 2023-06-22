AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. AstraZeneca PLC’s current trading price is -4.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.37%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $52.65 and $76.56 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.38 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 4.13 million over the last three months.

The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is currently priced at $73.38. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $73.88 after opening at $73.44. The day’s lowest price was $73.11 before the stock closed at $73.95.

AstraZeneca PLC ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $76.56 on 04/25/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $52.65 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 223.70B and boasts a workforce of 83500 employees.

AstraZeneca PLC: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 22 analysts are rating AstraZeneca PLC as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 70.48, with a change in price of +7.39. Similarly, AstraZeneca PLC recorded 4,398,019 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.20%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AZN stands at 0.88. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

AZN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, AstraZeneca PLC’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 40.34%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 47.57%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 65.34% and 76.91%, respectively.

AZN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 8.23% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 8.01%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AZN has leaped by -1.89%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.01%.