ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s current trading price is -28.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 106.75%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.70 and $4.94. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.22 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 52240.0 over the last 3 months.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) stock is currently valued at $3.52. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.11 after opening at $4.11. The stock briefly dropped to $3.81 before ultimately closing at $3.93.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.94 on 08/15/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.70 on 11/02/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 67.09M and boasts a workforce of 27 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.68, with a change in price of -0.14. Similarly, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited recorded 59,271 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.88%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASLN stands at 0.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.81.

ASLN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 42.78%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 16.05%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 48.14% and 48.40% respectively.

ASLN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 95.55%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 60.87%. The price of ASLN decreased -13.73% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.05%.