Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Ares Capital Corporation’s current trading price is -11.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.05%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $16.51 and $20.69. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 1.22 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.05 million over the last three months.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has a current stock price of $18.33. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $18.64 after opening at $18.51. The stock’s low for the day was $18.455, and it eventually closed at $18.59.

In terms of market performance, Ares Capital Corporation had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $20.69 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value was $16.51 on 10/03/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.12B.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.64, with a change in price of -1.31. Similarly, Ares Capital Corporation recorded 3,268,490 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.64%.

ARCC Stock Stochastic Average

Ares Capital Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 47.92%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.57%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.10% and 22.97%, respectively.

ARCC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -0.76% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 1.95%. The price of ARCC leaped by -2.34% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.13%.