A Closer Look at Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Stock Gains

The present stock price for Etsy Inc. (ETSY) is $92.06. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $97.03 after an opening price of $95.66. The stock briefly fell to $93.922 before ending the session at $94.63.

Etsy Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $149.91 on 02/03/23 and the lowest value was $70.46 on 06/30/22.

52-week price history of ETSY Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Etsy Inc.’s current trading price is -38.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.66%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $70.46 and $149.91. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.93 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.3 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.84B and boasts a workforce of 2790 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Etsy Inc.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Etsy Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 106.87, with a change in price of -45.80. Similarly, Etsy Inc. recorded 3,381,083 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -33.24%.

ETSY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Etsy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 46.52%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 65.83%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 78.78% and 84.29%, respectively.

ETSY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -23.14% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -26.88%. The price of ETSY fallen by 2.27% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.16%.