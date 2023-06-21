TME: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -8.94% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -1.69%. The price of TME leaped by -5.75% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.08%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has a current stock price of $7.54. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $7.83 after opening at $7.76. The stock’s low for the day was $7.53, and it eventually closed at $8.03.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $9.29 on 01/04/23, while the lowest value was $3.14 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of TME Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s current trading price is -18.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 140.13%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.14 and $9.29. The Communication Services sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 5.73 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 6.87 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.42B and boasts a workforce of 5805 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Tencent Music Entertainment Group as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.78, with a change in price of -1.05. Similarly, Tencent Music Entertainment Group recorded 6,775,946 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.22%.

TME’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TME stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

TME Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group over the last 50 days is at 54.40%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 54.40%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 71.82% and 83.23%, respectively.