The Western Union Company: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 4.40B Market Cap

The stock of The Western Union Company (WU) is currently priced at $11.66. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $11.7687 after opening at $11.50. The day’s lowest price was $11.48 before the stock closed at $11.55.

The Western Union Company’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $17.42 on 08/03/22 and a low of $10.07 for the same time frame on 03/15/23.

52-week price history of WU Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. The Western Union Company’s current trading price is -33.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.79%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $10.07 and $17.42. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 7.34 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 7.09 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

The Western Union Company (WU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.40B and boasts a workforce of 8900 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for The Western Union Company

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating The Western Union Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 6 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.02, with a change in price of -2.52. Similarly, The Western Union Company recorded 8,182,984 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.77%.

Examining WU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WU stands at 4.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.87.

WU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, The Western Union Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 61.14%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 34.53%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.85% and 28.10%, respectively.

WU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -15.32% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -15.26%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WU has leaped by -6.35%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.60%.