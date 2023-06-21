The HSDT Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s Fluctuating Performance

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) stock is currently valued at $0.20. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.2462 after opening at $0.213. The stock briefly dropped to $0.1912 before ultimately closing at $0.22.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.76 on 08/03/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.14 on 05/03/23.

52-week price history of HSDT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -92.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.14%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.14 to $2.76. In the Healthcare sector, the Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.77 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.57 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.35M and boasts a workforce of 26 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2334, with a change in price of -0.1798. Similarly, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. recorded 506,999 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -47.95%.

Examining HSDT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HSDT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HSDT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 37.81%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 34.91%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 45.76% and 45.77% respectively.

HSDT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -36.40%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -17.36%. The price of HSDT increased 21.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.49%.