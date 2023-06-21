Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Sonder Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -80.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 103.02%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.27 and $2.77. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 1.42 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.75 million over the last three months.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has a current stock price of $0.55. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.6297 after opening at $0.62. The stock’s low for the day was $0.5501, and it eventually closed at $0.61.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Sonder Holdings Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.77 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value was $0.27 on 05/12/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 124.65M and boasts a workforce of 993 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Sonder Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Sonder Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8060, with a change in price of -0.8396. Similarly, Sonder Holdings Inc. recorded 1,478,488 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -60.40%.

SOND Stock Stochastic Average

Sonder Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 49.97%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 24.66%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.67% and 41.44%, respectively.

SOND Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -55.61% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -58.62%. The price of SOND leaped by -27.19% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -13.87%.