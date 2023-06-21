PSLV Stock: Exploring Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s Growth

Sprott Physical Silver Trust experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $8.99 on 05/04/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $6.16 on 09/01/22.

52-week price history of PSLV Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s current trading price is -14.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.49%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $6.16 to $8.99. In the Financial sector, the Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.63 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.12 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.93B.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.02, with a change in price of -0.41. Similarly, Sprott Physical Silver Trust recorded 3,270,637 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.98%.

PSLV Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 7.72%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 14.38%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 29.75% and 47.57% respectively.

PSLV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -6.19%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -3.01%. The price of PSLV leaped by -5.39% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.21%.