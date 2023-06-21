P3 Health Partners Inc. Inc. (PIII) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 128.26%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 28.44%. The price of PIII increased 31.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.11%.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) current stock price is $4.20. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $4.25 after opening at $3.86. The stock’s lowest point was $3.86 before it closed at $3.90.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

P3 Health Partners Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $7.05 on 09/13/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.70, recorded on 03/20/23.

52-week price history of PIII Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. P3 Health Partners Inc.’s current trading price is -40.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 499.74%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.70 and $7.05. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.38 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.5 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has experienced a quarterly rise of 490.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.35B and boasts a workforce of 600 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.93, with a change in price of +2.87. Similarly, P3 Health Partners Inc. recorded 456,935 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +215.79%.

PIII Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of P3 Health Partners Inc. over the past 50 days is 70.38%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 40.61%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 34.28% and 34.78%, respectively, over the past 20 days.