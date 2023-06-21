National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. National CineMedia Inc.’s current trading price is -83.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 207.54%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.10 and $1.85. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Communication Services reached around 1.24 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 14.04 million over the last three months.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) currently has a stock price of $0.31. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.3455 after opening at $0.3374. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.309 before it closed at $0.35.

National CineMedia Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $1.85 on 08/08/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.10, recorded on 03/17/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 148.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.64M and boasts a workforce of 297 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for National CineMedia Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating National CineMedia Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2588, with a change in price of +0.0293. Similarly, National CineMedia Inc. recorded 9,325,445 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.44%.

NCMI Stock Stochastic Average

National CineMedia Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 34.74%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 29.67%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 44.84% and 51.22%, respectively.

NCMI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 40.91%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -17.11%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NCMI has leaped by -3.12%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.12%.