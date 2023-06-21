LMDX’s Stock Dilemma: LumiraDx Limited’s Market Performance and Outlook

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) currently has a stock price of $0.46. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.39 after opening at $0.365. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.33 before it closed at $0.35.

In terms of market performance, LumiraDx Limited had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.46 on 06/22/22, while the lowest value was $0.33 on 06/20/23.

52-week price history of LMDX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. LumiraDx Limited’s current trading price is -86.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.36%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.33 and $3.46. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 13.38 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.24 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -46.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 58.14M and boasts a workforce of 1210 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7294, with a change in price of -0.4473. Similarly, LumiraDx Limited recorded 333,336 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -50.83%.

LMDX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for LumiraDx Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 19.12%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 47.88%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 24.30% and 18.05%, respectively.

LMDX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -48.90%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -47.90%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LMDX has leaped by -8.31%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.12%.