Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Knightscope Inc.’s current trading price is -87.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.56%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.36 and $3.90. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 2.03 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.06 million over the last three months.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) currently has a stock price of $0.47. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.5488 after opening at $0.5391. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.46 before it closed at $0.52.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Knightscope Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $3.90 on 07/11/22, with the lowest value being $0.36 on 05/31/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 26.12M and boasts a workforce of 92 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8194, with a change in price of -1.2500. Similarly, Knightscope Inc. recorded 901,161 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -72.67%.

KSCP Stock Stochastic Average

Knightscope Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 26.83%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 58.26%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.17% and 81.91%, respectively.

KSCP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -75.13%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -68.67%. Over the last 30 days, the price of KSCP has fallen by 0.04%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.28%.