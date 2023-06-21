JMIA’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 4.05%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.44%. Over the last 30 days, the price of JMIA has fallen by 13.99%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.38%.

At present, Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has a stock price of $3.34. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.65 after an opening price of $3.61. The day’s lowest price was $3.30, and it closed at $3.67.

Jumia Technologies AG ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $10.08 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $2.55 on 04/26/23.

52-week price history of JMIA Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Jumia Technologies AG’s current trading price is -66.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.03%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $2.55 and $10.08. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 2.07 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.8 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 336.06M and boasts a workforce of 4318 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.26, with a change in price of -0.60. Similarly, Jumia Technologies AG recorded 1,998,296 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.23%.

JMIA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JMIA stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

JMIA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Jumia Technologies AG’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 57.27%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 52.80%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 70.40% and 79.57% respectively.