Innovid Corp. (CTV) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Innovid Corp.’s current trading price is -79.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.52%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.75 and $4.40 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.96 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.56 million over the last three months.

The stock of Innovid Corp. (CTV) is currently priced at $0.91. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.03 after opening at $1.03. The day’s lowest price was $0.91 before the stock closed at $1.00.

The market performance of Innovid Corp.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $4.40 on 09/06/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.75 on 04/13/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Innovid Corp. (CTV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 133.79M and boasts a workforce of 531 employees.

Innovid Corp.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Innovid Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3902, with a change in price of -1.4286. Similarly, Innovid Corp. recorded 446,935 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -61.05%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CTV stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

CTV Stock Stochastic Average

Innovid Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 25.62%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.30%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.84% and 21.99%, respectively.

CTV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -46.70% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -58.57%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CTV has leaped by -5.08%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -24.68%.