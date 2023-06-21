HP Inc. Inc. (HPQ) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 12.24%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 12.37%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HPQ has leaped by -1.89%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.92%.

At present, HP Inc. (HPQ) has a stock price of $30.16. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $30.875 after an opening price of $30.81. The day’s lowest price was $30.10, and it closed at $31.00.

The market performance of HP Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $35.75 on 06/27/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $24.08 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of HPQ Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. HP Inc.’s current trading price is -15.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.28%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $24.08 and $35.75. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 11.55 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 7.31 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

HP Inc. (HPQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.83B and boasts a workforce of 58000 employees.

HP Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating HP Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.53, with a change in price of +1.47. Similarly, HP Inc. recorded 6,992,804 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.12%.

HPQ Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for HP Inc. over the last 50 days is 51.26%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 47.99%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 66.78% and 73.60%, respectively.