GPS’s Financial Health: Exploring The Gap Inc.’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

The stock of The Gap Inc. (GPS) is currently priced at $8.95. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $9.50 after opening at $9.49. The day’s lowest price was $8.885 before the stock closed at $9.58.

The Gap Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $15.49 on 02/03/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $7.22 on 05/25/23.

52-week price history of GPS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. The Gap Inc.’s current trading price is -42.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.96%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $7.22 and $15.49. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 12.65 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 9.48 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

The Gap Inc. (GPS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.34B and boasts a workforce of 95000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for The Gap Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating The Gap Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.37, with a change in price of -4.15. Similarly, The Gap Inc. recorded 9,158,477 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.68%.

Examining GPS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GPS stands at 0.84. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.84.

GPS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, The Gap Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 52.74%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 66.03%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.06% and 88.42%, respectively.

GPS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -20.66% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -31.68%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GPS has fallen by 10.36%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.11%.