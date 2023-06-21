Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a -24.06% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

The stock price for SES AI Corporation (SES) currently stands at $2.02. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.02 after starting at $1.92. The stock’s lowest price was $1.86 before closing at $1.90.

SES AI Corporation saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.42 on 10/20/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.33 on 05/17/23.

52-week price history of SES Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. SES AI Corporation’s current trading price is -68.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.33 to $6.42. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the SES AI Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.93 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.79 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

SES AI Corporation (SES) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 732.73M and boasts a workforce of 200 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.4400, with a change in price of -1.2600. Similarly, SES AI Corporation recorded 690,876 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.41%.

Examining SES’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SES stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SES Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for SES AI Corporation over the last 50 days is 45.12%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 74.85%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 65.03% and 65.55%, respectively.

SES Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -35.87%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -47.12%. The price of SES fallen by 40.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.27%.