Charting the Course: The Kraft Heinz Company’s KHC Stock Prospects

Currently, the stock price of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is $36.62. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $37.15 after opening at $37.05. The stock touched a low of $36.60 before closing at $36.99.

The Kraft Heinz Company’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $42.80 on 01/09/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $32.73 on 09/28/22.

52-week price history of KHC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. The Kraft Heinz Company’s current trading price is -14.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.89%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $32.73 and $42.80. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 6.84 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 6.84 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 44.80B and boasts a workforce of 37000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For The Kraft Heinz Company

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating The Kraft Heinz Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.95, with a change in price of -3.33. Similarly, The Kraft Heinz Company recorded 6,697,907 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.34%.

KHC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KHC stands at 0.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

KHC Stock Stochastic Average

The Kraft Heinz Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 6.55%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 11.11%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 19.17% and 19.83%, respectively.

KHC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -10.05%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -8.06%. The price of KHC leaped by -5.89% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.11%.