Behind Sidus Space Inc.’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

At present, Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has a stock price of $0.20. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.22 after an opening price of $0.2135. The day’s lowest price was $0.2101, and it closed at $0.22.

Sidus Space Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.18 on 06/23/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.18 on 06/08/23.

52-week price history of SIDU Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Sidus Space Inc.’s current trading price is -97.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.67%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.18 and $7.18. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.44 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.07 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -66.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.85M and boasts a workforce of 64 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4487, with a change in price of -0.9597. Similarly, Sidus Space Inc. recorded 4,527,313 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -82.73%.

Examining SIDU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SIDU stands at 0.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SIDU Stock Stochastic Average

Sidus Space Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 5.64%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 30.30%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 43.65% and 43.54%, respectively.

SIDU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -81.39%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -84.28%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SIDU has leaped by -17.22%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.43%.