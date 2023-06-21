ATOS Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

At present, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) has a stock price of $0.96. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.99 after an opening price of $0.90. The day’s lowest price was $0.871, and it closed at $0.87.

In terms of market performance, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.24 on 06/27/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.50 on 12/30/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of ATOS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -22.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 91.20%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.50 and $1.24. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.86 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.48 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 45.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 121.05M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Atossa Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7578, with a change in price of +0.1172. Similarly, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. recorded 444,282 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.97%.

Examining ATOS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ATOS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ATOS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 85.11%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 78.65%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.76% and 58.29%, respectively.

ATOS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 80.89%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 63.39%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ATOS has fallen by 34.10%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.47%.