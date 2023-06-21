Arqit Quantum Inc.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 170.57M Market Cap

The present stock price for Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is $1.35. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.51 after an opening price of $1.50. The stock briefly fell to $1.33 before ending the session at $1.48.

Arqit Quantum Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $10.67 on 11/09/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.70 on 05/17/23.

52-week price history of ARQQ Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Arqit Quantum Inc.’s current trading price is -87.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 92.86%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.70 to $10.67. In the Technology sector, the Arqit Quantum Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.93 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.55 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 170.57M and boasts a workforce of 140 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Arqit Quantum Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Arqit Quantum Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4130, with a change in price of -0.7750. Similarly, Arqit Quantum Inc. recorded 2,098,166 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -36.47%.

Examining ARQQ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARQQ stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

ARQQ Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Arqit Quantum Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 68.42%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 60.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 74.07% and 75.84% respectively.

ARQQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -62.60% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -73.37%. The price of ARQQ fallen by 84.25% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -10.60%.