Appreciate Holdings Inc. Inc. (SFR) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -72.42%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -81.98%. The price of SFR increased 23.04% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -29.59%.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) current stock price is $0.32. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.358 after opening at $0.3573. The stock’s lowest point was $0.30 before it closed at $0.34.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $13.40 on 11/30/22, with the lowest value being $0.20 on 05/25/23.

52-week price history of SFR Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -97.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.20%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.20 and $13.40. The Real Estate sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.88 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.59 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -52.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.23M and boasts a workforce of 1 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8987, with a change in price of -1.4128. Similarly, Appreciate Holdings Inc. recorded 1,823,267 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -81.66%.

SFR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SFR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SFR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Appreciate Holdings Inc. over the past 50 days is 5.14%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 33.39%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 38.58% and 37.87%, respectively, over the past 20 days.