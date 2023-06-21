APPH Stock: Exploring AppHarvest Inc.’s Growth

The stock price for AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) currently stands at $0.36. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.407 after starting at $0.4002. The stock’s lowest price was $0.36 before closing at $0.41.

AppHarvest Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $4.84 on 07/08/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.32 on 06/12/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of APPH Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. AppHarvest Inc.’s current trading price is -92.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.53%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.32 to $4.84. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the AppHarvest Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.36 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.06 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -42.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.38M and boasts a workforce of 500 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7829, with a change in price of -1.8067. Similarly, AppHarvest Inc. recorded 2,716,529 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.26%.

Examining APPH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APPH stands at 1.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.06.

APPH Stock Stochastic Average

Today, AppHarvest Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 13.53%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 24.06%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 41.28% and 41.73% respectively.

APPH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -35.97%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -52.84%. The price of APPH leaped by -24.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.89%.