Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Altria Group Inc. Inc. (MO) Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -4.90% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -7.41%. The price of MO leaped by -3.55% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.52%.

The present stock price for Altria Group Inc. (MO) is $43.47. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $44.08 after an opening price of $44.03. The stock briefly fell to $43.47 before ending the session at $44.07.

Altria Group Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $48.99 on 01/24/23 and a low of $40.35 for the same time frame on 09/30/22.

52-week price history of MO Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Altria Group Inc.’s current trading price is -11.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.73%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $40.35 and $48.99. The trading volume for the Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares reached about 8.03 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 8.22 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Altria Group Inc. (MO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 77.74B and boasts a workforce of 6300 employees.

Altria Group Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Altria Group Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 45.79, with a change in price of -1.46. Similarly, Altria Group Inc. recorded 8,052,956 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.25%.

MO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Altria Group Inc. over the last 50 days is 0.00%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 0.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 17.46% and 16.85%, respectively.