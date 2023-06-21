Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

The stock of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) is currently priced at $2.95. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $2.98 after opening at $2.70. The day’s lowest price was $2.67 before the stock closed at $2.71.

In terms of market performance, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.71 on 08/04/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.24 on 03/28/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of AMRX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -20.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 137.90%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.24 and $3.71. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.2 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.91 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 106.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 897.74M and boasts a workforce of 7600 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.98, with a change in price of +0.80. Similarly, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 1,028,882 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +37.21%.

Examining AMRX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMRX stands at 9.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 9.04.

AMRX Stock Stochastic Average

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 98.18%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.39%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.03% and 87.15%, respectively.

AMRX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 48.24% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 29.96%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AMRX has fallen by 31.11%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.06%.